Realme 16 Pro Series unveils ‘Urban Wild Design’ with Naoto Fukasawa collaboration

Realme has confirmed a renewed design partnership with the world-renowned Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa for its forthcoming 16 Pro Series, introducing a new aesthetic known as the ‘Urban Wild Design’. This collaboration marks the fifth product series between the two, but the first time Fukasawa has worked on the main Realme number series.

The partnership, which comes three years after their last joint venture, integrates naturalism with refined contemporary craftsmanship, introducing refreshed ‘Master Design’ colours, an industry-first bio-based organic silicone material, and upgraded aesthetic techniques.

Urban Wild Design: Finding ‘Spiritual Utopia’

Building on a shared design philosophy, the previous collaborations including the Realme X, X2 Pro, GT, and GT 2 Pro, introduced the concept of “without thought” to smartphone design, focusing on a beauty that feels instinctively correct when seen or touched.

For the new 16 Pro Series, the core of the design is rooted in an exploration of a “spiritual utopia” within modern urban living, culminating in the Urban Wild Design. This final design merges the raw spirit of nature with contemporary urban aesthetics, creating a texture that is organic yet refined in its form. The materials themselves draw inspiration from the pure tactile qualities found in nature, such as the visual of wheat swaying in an open field or river stones smoothed by flowing water, while integrating these elements into urban craftsmanship details like the Metal Mirror Camera.

Industry-First Bio-Based Material

The Realme 16 Pro Series is pioneering the use of bio-based organic silicone, an industry-first material that aims to combine sustainability, comfort, and durability. This material is produced from renewable plant-based straw via a clean, pollution-free process. It is described as offering a soft, skin-friendly texture with natural elasticity, closely mimicking the feel of natural surfaces. Furthermore, the material is engineered to be highly durable, resisting ageing, dirt, bacteria, and abrasion to ensure the device maintains its refined appearance over time.

The physical design also features an industry-first handcrafted ‘All-Nature Curve’, where smooth, continuous lines flow seamlessly from the back panel to the mid-frame and display, aiming to create a visually elegant and naturally comfortable experience in the hand. Despite these design elements, the 16 Pro Series maintains a slim profile, measuring just 8.49mm.

Luxury Finishes and Nature-Inspired Colours

To blend the nature-inspired tactility with contemporary luxury, the 16 Pro Series integrates high-end craftsmanship into its camera module and metal mid-frame.

Camera Module: The camera features Luxury PVD Craftsmanship, inspired by fine watchmaking, which delivers a high-gloss mirror finish. This is paired with Nanoscale Metal Coating Craftsmanship to enhance durability and scratch resistance.

Design Details: The ‘Volcanic Camera Deco’ integrates smoothly with the back panel and is complemented by a Luxury Metallic Mid-Frame.

The new Master Design Colours introduce four nature-inspired shades, all crafted through precise multi-dimensional colour tuning to recreate nature’s purest tones.

Master Gold: Available on both the Realme 16 Pro+ and Realme 16 Pro, this shade is inspired by the warmth and delicate texture of golden wheat.

Master Grey: Exclusive to the Realme 16 Pro+, this is inspired by river-polished pebbles, providing a smooth, softly luminous surface.

Camellia Pink: An exclusive colour for the Realme 16 Pro+, taking cues from Indian festive flowers.

Orchid Purple: Available on the Realme 16 Pro, this shade reflects the vibrancy of Indian festivities, embodying joy and colour.