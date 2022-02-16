Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, more

Realme on Wednesday launched the Realme 9 Pro 5G and the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G in India and both the devices feature a Light Shift Design that changes the colours of the back panels when exposed to direct sunlight or under ultraviolet light. This Light Shift Design feature is only available on the Sunrise Blue Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+.

The smartphone feature triple cameras on the back along with a Dynamic RAM expansion that virtually expands RAM to up to 5GB using built-in storage. The two devices differ from each other when it comes to the SoC powering them and the screen specifications.

The Realme 9 Pro has a 120Hz display and is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC, and the Realme 9 Pro+ has a 90Hz Super AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC.

Realme 9 Pro 5G specs

The Realme 9 Pro 5G runs Android 12 out-of-the-box with Realme UI 3.0 on top (as does the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G). It has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate (six-level adaptive). The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with an Adreno 619 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM.

On the back, there is a 64MP primary shooter along with an 8MP wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. There is a 16MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls.

The Realme 9 Pro 5G has 128GB of onboard storage and connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood with 33W Dart Charge support.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G specs

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. There is 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on it for protection and the screen has a touch sampling rate of 180Hz.

Powering the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC along with a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

On the back, there is a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera. The smartphone also features a Clear Fusion algorithm that promises to help capture well-lit selfies even in low-light conditions.

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G has up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage and connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB-Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G include an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a gyroscope, a magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

The in-display fingerprint sensor on the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G includes a heart rate sensor and the company says that it can provide both detection and recording. Realme added that there are eight different heart-rate scene labels - General, Working, Exercise, Resting; Excited, Stressed, Full of energy, and Sleepless. These scene labels will help users keep track of their heart rates over the day. However, as the company pointed out, this heart rate tracking is not medically approved.

Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G: Price and availability

The Realme 9 Pro 5G price starts at Rs 17,999 (this is an introductory price) for the base 6GB/128GB storage variant. It also comes in an 8GB/128GB model that is priced at Rs 20,999.

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. There is also an 8GB/128GB option that is priced at Rs 26,999 and a top-of-the-line 8GB/256GB version that is priced at Rs. 28,999.

The Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will be available in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue colours. The Realme 9 Pro 5G will go on sale from 12 PM on February 23, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will be available for purchase starting 12 PM on February 21. Both the devices will be available on Flipkart, Realme.com, and other retail channels.

