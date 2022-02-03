Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ to launch in India on February 16

Realme is all set to launch the Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro+ in India and the company has announced that the launch is going to take place on February 16 at 1:30 PM (IST). These two Realme smartphones have been talked about for a while now and besides finally announcing a launch date, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth hinted at what the prices might be during an AMA (ask-me-anything) session recently.

Some key specs of the smartphones have been shared too ahead of the launch including the fact that these devices will come with triple rear cameras and a Light Shift Design.

The Realme 9 Pro series is going to launch globally the same day as they are going to be launched in India and the company has been teasing the launch across its social media channels.

While we need to wait to know the exact price of the devices till February 16, Sheth mentioned during the AMA session on YouTube that the price of the series in India “will be set above the Rs 15,000 mark”.

“As the brand aims to go premium in 2022, we aim to expand the 9 Pro series above the 15,000 segment, with all the devices in the Pro series being 5G enabled and built an overall enhanced and more premium mid-range experience,” Sheth said.

He also mentioned that alongside the 9 Pro series, Realme is also working on a regular Realme 9 series that is expected to make its debut later this year. The company also is set to launch the Realme Buds Air 2’s successor and a 65-inch TV.

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ specs

So far we know that the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ specs include a triple rear camera setup along with something the company calls the Light Shift Design. This Light Shift Design on the smartphones makes the device change colours in sunlight. If this sounds familiar to you, it is because we’ve already seen Vivo do this with the Vivo V23 Pro.

The dedicated webpage for the Realme 9 Pro devices states that the Realme 9 Pro+ is going to feature a 50MP primary shooter with a Sony IMX766 sensor and OIS (optical image stabilisation), and be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. The Realme 9 Pro+ might come with 60W SuperDart Charge, Super AMOLED display, NFC support, an under-display fingerprint sensor.

The Realme 9 Pro is expected to feature a 64MP Nightscape camera, a 120Hz display, and be powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC. It is being pegged to have a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Dart Charge support, NFC support.

