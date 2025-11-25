Realme announces 'Black Friday Blockbuster' deals on Narzo & GT series smartphones

Realme, a popular smartphone brand among Indian youth, has announced its biggest-ever Amazon-exclusive 'Black Friday' sale, featuring offers on its bestselling Narzo and GT series smartphones. The limited-period sale is designed to make Realme’s performance and imaging innovations more accessible to millions of consumers across the country.

Big Discounts and Benefits

The Black Friday specials further strengthen Realme’s commitment to democratising technology and bringing more value to consumers. The sale, which is live exclusively on Amazon and Realme's official channels, offers shoppers a chance to grab the year’s best deals. Customers can enjoy heavy discounts, attractive bank offers, no-cost EMI options, and additional purchase benefits.

The Narzo and GT series are celebrated for their performance, camera capabilities, rapid charging, and stylish design. With these powerful deals, Realme continues to focus on affordability whilst delivering a 'flagship-level' experiences to users.

Key Offer Details

The Black Friday deals include massive price reductions across key models.

The offers will be live from 24th November to 28th November.