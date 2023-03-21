Realme C55 launched with 64MP AI camera, 33W charging at Rs 10,999; check details

Realme has launched its latest product in the C-Series lineup, the Realme C55, with a starting price of Rs 10,999. The phone comes in three variants: 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999, respectively. The first sale will be on March 28, at 12PM.

Realme C55 Performance

The Realme C55 is powered by Mediatek Helio G88 chipset and Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The phone also gets USB Type-C 2.0. The phone comes with the Android 13 operating system and Realme UI 4.0 custom OS. Realme C55 features up to 16GB dynamic RAM, with DRE Technology to expand 8GB RAM by up to 8GB.

Realme C55 Camera

The Realme C55 comes with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP selfie camera, and a B&W lens with a resolution of 2MP at the back. The sensor is the first in the C-Series lineup to feature a flagship-level sensor with a 0.7μm large pixel size and a 1/2-inch optical format, which is the same sensor used on the Realme GT Master Edition. The company claims the phone has a 53.8 per cent improvement in clarity and resolution compared to its predecessor, the Realme C35.

The Realme C55 comes with a range of image modes, such as night mode, street photography mode, bokeh flare portrait, AI color portrait, starry mode, and others.

Realme C55 Battery

The Realme C55 features a 33W charge in the segment with a 5000mAh massive battery, providing up to 27 days of standby time and 27.8 hours of calling. The Realme C55 also comes with a five-core protection system for overcharge protection, over-voltage protection, over-current protection, over-temperature protection, and extreme case protection

Realme C55 Design

Realme C55 is 7.89mm thin with "sun-shower" design. The phone has two big camera cutouts, however, the actual aperture for the camera is pretty small. The phone gets flat sides and a punch hole in the centre of the display.

