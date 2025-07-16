Realme C71 5G launches in India with massive battery and sleek design starting at ₹7,699

Realme has launched its latest budget 5G smartphone, the C71 5G, packing a surprising amount of innovation into an entry-level device. Priced from ₹7,699, the phone is targeted at India’s youth and brings a mix of standout battery life, AI-powered cameras, and a stylish design built to endure.

The biggest draw is its 6,300mAh battery, offering up to two full days of usage on a single charge. realme calls it the “1 Baar Charge, 2 Din Chill” experience. The C71 5G also supports 6W reverse charging, effectively turning it into a mini power bank for other gadgets. At this price point, no other smartphone offers a battery this large.

Powered by the UNISOC T7250 octa-core processor built on a 12nm process, the phone includes Cortex-A75 and A55 cores and a Mali-G57 GPU for decent multitasking and gaming. It ships with realme UI based on Android 15, and includes RAM expansion for enhanced performance.

Despite the massive battery, the C71 5G keeps a slim profile, measuring just 7.94mm. This makes it the thinnest device in its class. The design is elevated further with the Pulse Light interface, which offers nine colours and five glow modes that react to calls, messages, and charging status.

The phone’s audio performance has also been turned up, quite literally. With 300% Ultra Volume and realme’s proprietary amplification algorithm, the C71 5G promises loud and clear playback. Calls benefit from AI Call Noise Reduction 2.0, improving voice clarity even in noisy environments.

The realme C71 5G includes up to 128GB of internal storage, and its Armour Shell protection ensures durability withstanding drops from 1.8 metres and pressure tests of up to 33 kilograms.

Photography is powered by a 13MP rear camera with PDAF autofocus and an Omnivision OV13B sensor, supported by features like AI Eraser, Pro mode, and Dual-view video. A 5MP front camera with gesture-based capture takes care of selfies. Both cameras support full HD video recording, with slow-mo and time-lapse included.

Availability and Pricing:

• 4GB + 64GB variant: ₹7,699

Available on Flipkart, realme.com, and mainline stores

• 6GB + 128GB variant: ₹8,699 (₹7,999 with ₹700 bank offer)

Available online only via Flipkart and realme.com