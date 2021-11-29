Realme GT 2 Pro might be the first smartphone to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Qualcomm is all set to launch its next-gen flagship SoC (system on chip), the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, on November 30. And in a run-up to this, number of smartphone companies have already announced that their upcoming flagship devices are going to be powered by the new chip.

According to reports, the Snapdragon 898 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC (Qualcomm is going to simplify the nomenclature of its SoCs starting with the ones to be launched at the Snapdragon Summit on Tuesday) is going to be powering the OnePlus 10 Pro, the Xiaomi Mi 12, the Samsung Galaxy S22, the Redmi K50 Pro and the Redmi K50 Pro+, the Realme GT 2 Pro, the iQOO, and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (Edge X).

Besides these, the new Snapdragon SoC is expected to also be used on the Asus Zenfone 9, Asus ROG Phone 6, Oppo Find X4 Pro, Nubia Red Magic 7, Black Shark 5, ZTE Azon 40, etc.

Out of all these, one of the first devices to hit the market could be the Realme GT 2 Pro. The Realme GT 2 Pro’s India launch has been scheduled for Q1 2022, as tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted.

What we know about the Realme GT 2 Pro so far

Reports state that the Realme GT 2 Pro 5G is a higher-end version of the Realme GT Neo2 that was unveiled earlier this year. Sharma spotted the Realme GT 2 Pro moniker in the source code of Realme’s official website. The device was also listed on the Realme website in October.

Sharma spotted the Realme GT 2 Pro 5G on the IMEI database earlier this month with the model number RMX3301. The device was also seen on the EEC portal before it was spotted on the IMEI database. These listings confirm that the device is going to launch soon.

Additionally, Sharma also told 91Mobiles that Realme had internally started testing the Realme GT 2 Pro and if things go as planned, the smartphone should launch in Q1 2022. The smartphone was also listed on the AnTuTu site and Digital Chat Station shared a screenshot of the Realme RMX3300/Realme GT 2 Pro 5G’s benchmark scores. According that screenshot, the Realme GT 2 Pro scored a 1,025,215 on AnTuTu making it the highest spotted on any smartphone so far, the first to break the one million score on the benchmark platform.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications

Realme has not revealed any information about the Realme GT 2 Pro’s specifications yet but a tipster who goes by the name WHYLAB shared some details on Weibo last week. As per these details, the Realme GT 2 Pro should feature a 6.51-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole screen. It is also expected to have an in-display fingerprint sensor and at least a 120Hz refresh rate. Besides the Snapdragon 898/Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 under the hood, potentially, the Realme GT 2 Pro might be paired with upto a 12GB RAM and 256 UFS 3.1 storage.

The Realme GT 2 Pro might have a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 5MP sensor. There might be a 32MP camera on the front. The device might support 125W fast charge and have a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. Other reports state that there might be a 50MP primary shooter with OIS (optical image stabilisation).

Realme GT 2 Pro price

Reports speculate that the Realme GT 2 Pro might be priced at CNY 4,000 (Rs 46,800 approx) and a special variant of the phone might be priced at CNY 5,000 (Rs 58,500 approx). None of these prices have been confirmed by the company so we’ll have to wait for further official details.

