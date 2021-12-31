Realme GT 2 Pro’s camera details revealed ahead of launch

Realme’s GT 2 Pro is going to make its debut on January 4, but ahead of that the company had revealed some of its key tech including some details about its connectivity options and its cameras. Now, some more details about the camera setup have been shared by Realme on Weibo and it gives an insight into exactly what we can expect from the company’s upcoming flagship device.

As per the details on Weibo, the primary camera on the Realme GT 2 Pro is a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. This is the same sensor that’s available on the Oppo Find X3 Pro and the OnePlus 9 Pro, the two other devices from Realme’s sister companies under BBK Electronics.

The second camera on the Realme GT 2 Pro is the ultra-wide angle with a 150-degree field of view, the largest seen on any smartphone camera yet. The third camera is a microscope camera.

Realme has put in a “ 2.0” next to the description of its microscope camera indicating that this a second-generation version. Reports suggest that this could be “an evolution of the 3 MP f/3.0 camera on the Find X3 Pro” which had a 60X magnification support and a ring light. However, that camera could only be used in very specific conditions.

What the Realme GT 2 Pro is missing is a dedicated zoom camera for portrait shots, but that is something Realme did not include on the Realme GT 5G either, so it appears to be conscious decision to carry on that trend.

Besides this, a Realme handset turned up on China’s TENAA certification site with the model number RMX3300 and is believed to be the Realme GT 2 Pro. This smartphone has 5G connectivity, a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1140 x 3216 pixel resolution, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

We already know that the Realme GT 2 Pro is going to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The device is expected to be available with 8GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage options as well. There is not going to be an option to expand the storage on these devices.

The smartphone should run Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top and might have a 5,000 mAh battery.

Besides the 50MP camera on the back, along with two other shooters, there is a 32MP camera on the front. Sensors on the Realme GT 2 Pro should include a gravity sensor, a proximity sensor, and a light sensor. The device should be available in four colour options - Paper White, Light Green, Ice Crystal Blue, and Cast Iron Black.

Realme is also expected to launch the Realme GT 2 at the same January 4 event and this device should have a 6.62-inch AMOLED FHD+ display woth 120Hz refresh rate, a 16MP selefi camera, a 50MP primary shooter on the back, a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, and powering it all will be the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

