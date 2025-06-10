Realme GT 7 series gets Rs 6,000 discount as part of 'Bestseller Days' sale

Realme has announced its “Bestseller Days” sale, featuring discounts on the GT 7, GT 7 Dream Edition, and GT 7T models. These offers are available starting today via Amazon and the Realme website.

GT 7 Specifications

The Realme GT 7 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset and built on a 4nm TSMC process. It includes a 7000mAh battery with 120W Ultra Charge support, offering a 50% charge in 14 minutes and a full charge in 40 minutes.

On the display side, the GT 7 sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with up to 6,000 nits of peak brightness. It also supports Dolby Vision, and boasts IP69 water and dust resistance. The camera system includes a Sony IMX906 sensor with features like AI glare removal, 4K underwater recording, and support for up to 8K at 30fps and 4K at 120fps video recording. Here are the offer details for the Realme GT 7.

Variant MRP Offers Effective Price EMI 8GB + 256GB ₹39,999 ₹3,000 bank / ₹5,000 exchange ₹34,999 9 months 12GB + 256GB ₹42,999 ₹3,000 bank / ₹5,000 exchange ₹37,999 9 months 12GB + 512GB ₹46,999 ₹3,000 bank / ₹5,000 exchange ₹41,999 9 months

GT 7T Specifications

The GT 7T shares many of the GT 7’s features but is offered at a more affordable price. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-MAX chipset and includes the same 7000mAh dual-cell battery with 120W fast charging. The device comes with AI-powered tools such as AI Translator and AI Eraser 2.0, integrated with Google Gemini.

Both devices include the company’s IceSense Graphene technology for thermal management and the AI Planner feature for task scheduling. Here are the offers for Realme GT 7T.