Realme GT 7 series launch on 27 May, confirmed to feature 7000mAh battery, 120W charging

Realme has already confirmed the launch of its GT 7 series in India as well as globally on 27 May. The series will feature the Realme GT 7 as well as the Realme GT 7T. Now, the smartphone maker has confirmed some key details about the upcoming series.

The Realme GT 7 series will feature a 7000mAh battery, as well as support 120W fast charging, the company announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Realme says that the phone "runs all day with still half left at the end of it," which means that it is capable of surviving two full days of usage on a single charge.

Realme says that it's using the World's first graphene cover IceSense design, with the tech claiming to offer 360-degree heat dissipation for peak performance. Realme has also published a whitepaper titled "The Future of Battery Tech" with TÜV Rheinland, talking about advanced heat dissipation, smart charging, all leading to battery longevity and safety.

Realme has also revealed the design of the GT 7 series. The GT 7T will feature a flat frame with a square camera module on the rear, with two cameras and an LED flash unit. The company has also confirmed a yellow colour option with leather textured back, and two black stripes on running vertically along the back panel.

The GT 7 is confirmed to come in Blue and Black colour options.

Realme has also confirmed that the phones will be available on Amazon, with a dedicated microsite and landing page already live for the devices.