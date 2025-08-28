Realme introduces 'Chill Fan' phone and 15,000mAh battery phone concepts in India

As part of its 7th anniversary celebrations, Realme has introduced two new technologies aimed at addressing common user issues: battery life and device overheating. The company has unveiled a 15,000mAh Ultra-High-Density Battery and the realme Chill Fan Phone, both of which are intended to resolve challenges faced by young smartphone users.

The 15,000mAh battery concept is a significant development in smartphone power technology, according to the company. It uses 100% full silicon anode technology, which Realme claims results in an energy density of 1,200 Wh/L. This is said to provide users with up to four days of usage on a single charge, 18 hours of continuous video recording, and 53 hours of uninterrupted video playback.

The Realme Chill Fan Phone incorporates a miniature internal fan with thermoelectric cooling (TEC) technology, a system typically found in external cooling accessories. By integrating this technology directly into the smartphone, Realme states that the device's core temperature can be reduced by up to 6°C. This is intended to ensure stable performance for high-graphic mobile games such as Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail at high frame rates.

According to Realme, the new innovations were developed in response to the everyday frustrations of its target demographic, particularly the Indian youth market. The company stated that the technologies are designed to prevent battery drain during gaming and overheating during extended use.

Realme has positioned India as a central part of its journey and a source of inspiration for its innovations. The company stated its goal is to make cutting-edge technology accessible to a wider audience.