Realme launches GT 2 Pro, Realme 9, 3 other devices: Here are all the details

Realme has made the Realme GT 2 Pro official in India on Thursday and has announced the prices of its latest flagship, along with a number of other devices it launched today. The online event saw the company launching the Realme 9, the Realme Buds Air 3, the Realme Book Prime, and the Realme Smart TV Stick in the country.

Realme’s latest flagship device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that Qualcomm launched in December last year. The price tag Realme has out on this device makes it one of the most affordable smartphones to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. This same chip is going to be used across flagship smartphones this year and is already powering the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, and the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G.

Realme GT 2 Pro specs

The Realme GT 2 Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen which is a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) 2.0 panel with 525 PPI (pixels per inch). The screen features an adaptive refresh rate that can range from 1Hz to 120 Hz. For protection on the screen there is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The Realme GT 2 Pro’s back panel is made of a bio-polymer and the top-of-the-line device has been designed by Japanese artist Naoto Fukasawa who has collaborated with Realme in the past as well.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The device also has a stainless steel vapour cooling chamber that helps keep it google over long gaming sessions.

The smartphone has a 50MP primary camera on the back along with a 50MP ultrawide camera that has a 150-degree field-of-view. There is also a 3MP microscope sensor. For selfies and video calls there is a 32MP camera on the front. The Realme GT 2 Pro can shoot 8K videos withe the cameras on the back, the one on the front is capable of recording videos at 1080p.

Other features on the Realme GT 2 Pro include dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, NFC, under-display fingerprint scanner, a 5,000mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charging support, etc. The device runs Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out-of-box.

Realme 9 specs

The Realme 9 joins the Realme 9 5G anf the Realme 9 Speed Edition that was launched last month. The vanilla Realame 9 has a 108MP camera on the back which is the main highlight of the device.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 680 paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The Realme 9 has an AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate. It has a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Realme Buds Air 3 specs

The Realme Buds Air 3 succeeds the Realme Buds Air and features a number of notable upgrades over the last iteration including better active noise cancellation, improved battery life, etc.

The buds have 10mm dynamic Bass Boost drivers and Realme says that the Realme Buds Air 3 can reduce ambient noise by up to 42dB. In comparison, the Realme Buds Air 2 offered 24dB noise reduction.

The Realme Buds Air 3 promise up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge. They also feature a low latency mode for gaming, a transparency mode, IPX5 water resistance, Dolby Audio support, anti-wind technology for clear call, along with a wear detection feature.

Realme Book Prime specs

The Realme Book Prime features Intel’s 11th Gen Core i5-11320H processor and comes with a 2K display. The laptop has an aluminum chassis and can be configured up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

It has a dual-fan vapor chamber (VP) liquid cooling system to control the thermals and it also features a backlit keyboard, 4 Thunderbolt ports, a large trackpad, Wi-Fi 6 support, and promises up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. It also features stereo speakers tuned by DTS.

Realme Smart TV Stick

The Realme Smart TV Stick is a Google-TV powered 4K Smart TV stick that was launched last year and is finally being brought to the Indian market. It runs Android TV 11 and supports HDR10+ encoding.

Prices and availability

The Realme GT 2 Pro is priced at Rs 44,999 for the 8GB/128GB (Rs 49,999 original price) version and Rs 52,999 for the 12GB/256GB version (Rs 57,999 original price). These are the prices applicable for the first sale and the smartphone will be available from April 14 on realme.com and Flipkart.

The Realme 9 is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB/128GB version and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB/128GB version. This smartphone is going on sale on April 12 at 12PM on realme.com and Flipkart.

The Realme Book Prime’s 16GB/512GB variant is priced at Rs 64,990. The first sale price of the device is Rs 57,999. It is going on sale on April 13.

The Realme Buds Air 3 is priced at Rs 3,999 (Rs 3,499 for first sale), and already available for purchase.

The Realme Smart TV stick is priced at Rs 2,999 and will go on sale on April 13.

