Realme launches GT 7, GT 7T and GT 7 Dream Edition in collaboration with Aston Martin F1 team

Realme has officially launched its new flagship GT series comprising the Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T, and the exclusive GT 7 Dream Edition in India and select global markets. The latest line-up focuses on top-tier performance, ultra-fast charging, and a distinct collaboration with the Aston Martin Formula One Team.

Prices and Availability in India

The Realme GT 7 is priced at ₹39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, ₹42,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, and ₹46,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model. Colour options include IceSense Black and IceSense Blue.

The Realme GT 7T starts at ₹34,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version, with the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants priced at ₹37,999 and ₹41,999, respectively. Buyers can choose from IceSense Black, IceSense Blue, and Racing Yellow.

With applicable bank offers, starting prices drop to ₹34,999 for the Realme GT 7 and ₹28,999 for the Realme GT 7T. Pre-bookings are open, and sales begin on 30 May at noon via Amazon and Realme’s online store.

The limited-edition Realme GT 7 Dream Edition, developed in partnership with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, comes in a single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration at ₹49,999. Sporting an exclusive Aston Martin Racing Green finish, this model will be available from 13 June.

Realme GT 7: Specs and Highlights

The Realme GT 7 debuts as India’s first smartphone with the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset. The device features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display (1,264x2,780 pixels) with 120Hz refresh rate, 6,000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It supports up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

On the camera front, the GT 7 sports a triple rear camera setup—50MP Sony IMX906 main with OIS, 50MP telephoto, and 8MP ultra-wide. A 32MP front camera is included for selfies, with both front and rear supporting 4K video capture. Connectivity covers Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, and dual-band GPS, along with an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

A standout feature is the massive 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, promising a full charge in just 40 minutes and up to 20.66 hours of YouTube playback. Realme also touts AI-powered features like AI Glare Removal, AI Landscape+, and AI Translator.

Realme GT 7T: Features at a Glance

The GT 7T shares software, battery, and selfie camera specs with the GT 7 but opts for a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max chipset. The display measures 6.80 inches (1,280x2,800 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate. The dual rear camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX896 main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 6.

This model features a graphene-based IceSense cooling system for enhanced thermal management and offers four years of OS updates plus six years of security patches.

GT 7 Dream Edition: Formula One Flair

Designed with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, the GT 7 Dream Edition features signature racing green livery, a silver wing logo, and themed customisation across wallpapers and icons. The special box includes an F1 racecar SIM pin and a Silver Wing case. The hardware matches the top GT 7 variant, with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.