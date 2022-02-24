Realme Narzo 50 launched in India: Check out price, specs

Realme just launched the Realme Narzo 50 series in India and it joins the previously launched Realme Narzo 50A and the Realme Narzo 50i. Instead of the usual Flipkart, the Realme Narzo 50 is going to be available for purchase on Amazon.

Realme Narzo 50 specs

The Realme Narzo 50 has a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also has six different levels of adaptive refresh rates to get the results needed to optimise battery performance the best. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB UFS 2.1 internal storage.

Additionally, the storage on the Narzo 50 can be expanded via a microSD card. There is also an 11GB Dynamic RAM expansion ability on the Narzo 50 which helps boost the device performance significantly. The Realme Narzo run Android 12 out-of-the-box with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

On the camera end, the Realme Narzo 50 has a triple camera set-up on the rear with a 50MP primary shooter, a 2MP black and white lens, and 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP shooter on the front housed in a punch-hole cutout on the screen’s top left corner.

There is a 5,000mAh battery under the hood with 33W dart charge support. Realme claims that the Narzo 50 can get 100 per cent charged up in an hour’s time. The smartphone has has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme Narzo 50 price

The Realme Narzo 50 is going to be available in a 4GB/64GB variant for Rs 12,999 and 6GB/128GB variant for Rs 15,499.

The smartphone will be available in two colours - Speed Blue and Speed Black, and the first sale for the device will be held on March 3.

Also Read: Realme GT Neo 3 tipped to launch with Dimensity 8100 SoC, 120Hz display

Also Read: Realme Pad Mini tablet specifications, design leaked