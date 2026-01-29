Realme P4 Power launched with 10,001mAh battery in India: Check price, specifications, and features

Realme has officially launched a power-packed P series smartphone, the Realme P4 Power, in India. The smartphone flaunts a massive 10,001mAh silicon carbon Titan battery, 144Hz display, and attractive features, all at an affordable price. Realme has been teasing the smartphone for quite some days, and today it has finally revealed what the P4 Power offers to power users.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Realme P4 Power: Specifications and features

The Realme P4 Power comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED HyperGlow 4D Curve+ display with 144Hz refresh rate, and 1.5K resolution. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor paired with a HyperVision+ AI chip for enhanced image processing, frame rate management, and more.

For smooth multitasking, the smartphone is equipped with a 4613mm² AirFlow vapour cooling chamber along with a 13743mm² Graphite Area for heat dissipation. Hence, the performance will not be hampered during gaming or heavy-duty tasks.

The main highlight of Realme P4 Power is the 10,001mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, 27W reverse charging, and bypass charging. Lastly, it features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide. It also offers AI-powered camera features such as AI Edit Genie 2.0, AI Instant Clip, AI Perfect Shot, AI LightMe and AI StyleMe.

Advertisement

It runs on realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16, with the company claiming to offer 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security upgrades.

Realme P4 Power: Price and availability

The Realme P4 Power will be available in three colourways: TransSilver, TransBlue, and TransOrange. It will come at a starting price of Rs 25,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It also comes in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options, which are priced at Rs 27,999 and Rs 30,999.

As part of the launch offer, Realme is offering a Rs 2,000 instant bank discount, Rs 1,000 exchange offer, 6 months no-cost EMI, and 4-year battery warranty at no additional cost. Realme P4 Power will go on sale from February 5, 2026, on realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores.