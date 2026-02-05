Realme P4 Power Sale in India begins: Check price, offers, features, and more

Realme’s latest capacity beast smartphone, the P4 Power, officially goes on sale in India. The smartphone was launched on January 29, 2026, in India, making hype around its 10,001mAh battery, 144Hz display, and a durable build. Despite several premium-like features, the Realme P4 Power is positioned in the mid-range market, allowing buyers to leverage professional-grade power management.

Realme P4 Power price, availability, and offers

The Realme P4 Power will be available for sale in India, starting today, February 5, 2026. Buyers can purchase the phone from Realme India website, Flipkart, and offline retail stores.

In terms of pricing, the Realme P4 Power comes at a starting price of Rs. 25,999 for 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It also comes in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, which are priced at Rs 27,999 and Rs. 30,999 respectively. The smartphone will be available in three colourways: TransOrange, TransSilver, and TransBlue.

As part of the first sale, Realme is offering a Rs. 2,000 discount on selected bank cards and Rs 1,000 exchange bonus on Realme devices. Buyers can also avail of six months of no-cost EMI, a free four-year battery warranty worth Rs. 2,999.

Why should you buy Realme P4 Power?

The Realme P4 Power features a 6.8-inch 4D Curve+ HyperGlow display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 6,500 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is also equipped with a 4,613 sq mm AirFlow vapour chamber.

The Realme P4 Power features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it comes with a 16MP selfie camera. It is equipped with a 10,001mAh silicone-carbon battery that supports 80W wired fast charging.