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Reddit plans to restrict access for logged-out users as Google AI hits search traffic

Reddit plans to restrict access for logged-out users as Google AI hits search traffic

The move could change how millions discover conversations on the platform, as the company looks to protect its content and build a stronger relationship with registered users.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 11:48 AM IST
Reddit plans to restrict access for logged-out users as Google AI hits search trafficReddit is preparing to change how people access discussions without an account.

Reddit could soon become a platform where having an account is no longer optional for accessing most of its content. The company is preparing to move towards a logged-in experience, potentially changing how people discover discussions, read community posts and find answers through search engines. The development matters most for people who visit Reddit through Google search results without signing up for an account.

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However, the proposed change is not just about encouraging more registrations. Reddit also wants greater control over how its content is accessed, to improve its advertising business, and to respond to changing internet traffic patterns. The company has now outlined how it plans to approach this transition.

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Reddit wants more users to sign in - What changes?

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman revealed that the platform will begin testing a logged-in experience in select markets outside the US in the coming months. The company has not announced when the change will reach other markets or clarified how much content will remain accessible to visitors who do not sign in.

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One concern behind the decision is automated data collection. Huffman said most unauthorised access to Reddit's content happens through logged-out browsing. The company, however, will continue licensing its data to businesses, including OpenAI and Google, under commercial agreements.

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For you, signing in could also mean a more personalised experience. Reddit wants to use information about your interests to improve content recommendations and deliver more relevant advertisements. Huffman clarified that the company does not necessarily want to know users' identities, it wants them to be logged in.

Reddit is also rebuilding its app's incognito mode, which will let people browse and search without linking that activity to their regular account activity.

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Falling search traffic adds to Reddit's challenges

The announcement coincides with Reddit's third-quarter 2026 earnings. The company reported a meaningful decline in search traffic during the quarter, particularly from logged-out visitors and web users. In October, search referrals fell by more than one million per week on average, according to Huffman.

This is significant for Reddit's business because app users and logged-in daily active unique users contribute more than 80% of its monetisation. The company believes encouraging more people to sign in could strengthen engagement and advertising opportunities.

The proposed shift marks a major change for a platform that has allowed largely open access to its discussions for nearly two decades.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 30, 2026 11:48 AM IST
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