Reddit to roll out bot labels as CEO Steve Huffman warns AI threatens trust online

Reddit Inc. plans to introduce bot identification and labelling on its platform, stepping up efforts to curb automated accounts as artificial intelligence reshapes online conversations and strains user trust.

Chief Executive Officer Steve Huffman said the company will soon move to verify and tag bots, following the recent launch of verified profiles for public figures, brands, trusted partners and individuals on Reddit.

“In the age of AI, if you can’t easily distinguish a real person’s thoughts or recommendations from a bot, that trust erodes,” Huffman wrote in Reddit’s shareholder letter. “That’s why we’re actively working on ways to preserve our authenticity and conversation quality.”

He added that the company “will quickly move to bot verification and labelling next. We’re making good progress here and are excited to share more updates in the coming weeks.”

The push underscores a broader industry effort to tackle automated accounts that increasingly influence discussions and degrade user experience across social platforms. Just days earlier, OpenAI was reported to be working on a biometric-based social network platform aimed at creating a more human online experience and reducing spam in feeds, comments and chats.

In the months ahead, social media companies are expected to tighten guardrails as bot activity accelerates. Elon Musk’s X has removed about 1.7 million bot accounts, though automated activity continues to surface on the platform.

Along with bot labelling, Reddit is sharpening its focus on growth and engagement. Huffman said the company will boost retention among new and casual users through improved onboarding, merge its AI-powered search tool with Reddit Answers and deploy AI and machine learning to make user feeds more personalised and relevant.