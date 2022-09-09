Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi A1 India sale starts today: Check price, specs, offers and others details

The sale for newly-launched Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Redmi A1 smartphones started today in India, and are available on Amazon and Mi’s official site. While the Redmi 11 Prime 5G has been touted as one of the cheapest and most affordable 5G phones available at present, the A1 model is expected to offer a clean, stock Android experience to those who are new to smartphones. Both phones will be available for purchase at leading offline stores including Mi Home stores.

Redmi 11 5G

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G features big camera housings encased in a vertical camera module and has a 6.58-inches full HD+ display, with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box.

The phone has a 50MP main camera at the back and a depth sensor along with this for Portrait mode. The selfie camera is 8MP. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 22.5W charger in the box. The phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It comes in three colours: Meadow Green, Thunder Black, and Chrome Silver. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G will support 5G connectivity on both SIMs, and it runs the MediaTek 700 chipset, which is a 5G-ready one. Redmi 11 Prime 5G will support Airtel, Jio's 5G network, and will also support also circles where VI is providing a 5G network once that rolls out. The phone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The phone supports a virtual RAM booster and comes with an integrated 5G power modem for better efficiency.

It has a Widewine L1 support, which means it should support full HD content on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, YouTube, etc. The 4GB+ 64GB variant is available for Rs 12,999, and the 6GB + 128GB variant is available for Rs 14,999 after discount.

Redmi A1

The Redmi A1’s processor is the Mediatek Helio A22 chipset and it runs on Android 12. It has a 5000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ display and a speaker on the top. The phone is available in classic black, light green, and light blue colours. The Redmi A1 will cost Rs 6,499 for the 2GB RAM+32GB version.

On the camera side, the Redmi A1 has an 8MP dual AI camera at the back and a 5MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. Additional features include dual SIM card support and dual 4G support.

The Redmi A1 comes in Black, Green, and Blue colour variants. The smartphone’s sale kicked off at 4 pm on the Amazon India website. Buyers will get a discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank debit cards or credit as part of the launch offer. Additional benefits include 12GB of free data for Jio users.