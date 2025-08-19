Redmi 15 5G debuts in India with 7,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 and AI features

Redmi on Tuesday launched the Redmi 15 5G in India, a new addition to its popular smartphone series aimed at offering advanced features at an affordable price point. The device stands out with a massive 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 33W fast charging and can also charge other devices.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. It supports AI-powered features such as Google’s Gemini and Circle to Search, enhancing both productivity and convenience for users.

The Redmi 15 5G is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version, and Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option. It will go on sale from August 28 via Amazon, Xiaomi India’s website and authorised retail stores. Colour options include Frosted White, Midnight Black and Sandy Purple.

The device features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ display (1,080×2,340 pixels) with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 288Hz touch sampling rate and peak brightness of 850 nits. It comes with three TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light, flicker-free viewing and circadian-friendly standards.

Under the hood, it packs up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. Xiaomi has committed to two years of major OS updates and four years of security patches.

On the imaging front, the Redmi 15 5G sports an AI-backed dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera. Camera features include AI Sky, AI Beauty and AI Erase. The device also comes with Dolby-certified speakers for an improved audio experience.

The smartphone houses a 7,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging and 18W reverse wired charging. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, and an IR Blaster. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB Type-C. The phone weighs 217 grams and measures 168.48×80.45×8.40mm.