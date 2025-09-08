Redmi 15 5G review: A phablet-sized battery beast with budget DNA

In a world racing towards foldables and compact flagship phones, the Redmi 15 5G looks like a nostalgic giant from the early 2010s. With a massive 6.9-inch display and a monster 7,000mAh battery, it’s unapologetically oversized. But beyond its sheer physical footprint, the device raises a simple question. Is bigger actually better in 2025’s budget smartphone market?

A Display That’s Hard to Miss

You don’t pick up the Redmi 15 by accident. The first thing you’ll notice is just how large it is. Its 6.9-inch LCD screen feels more like a compact tablet than a regular smartphone. Whether you call it a phablet or just “a lot of screen,” there’s no denying this is designed for binge-watchers and heavy content consumers.

The display is a Full HD+ panel with a refresh rate that peaks at 144Hz. While the colour tuning is reasonably punchy and the brightness holds up outdoors, the thick bezels surrounding the screen look outdated. This isn’t a dealbreaker if you’re mostly after immersive viewing, but they do undercut the premium look slightly.

The speaker setup is loud. Xiaomi touts “200% volume” and in practical use, it lives up to that claim. Still, the mono speaker on the bottom can be muffled easily if your hand covers it, especially in landscape mode.

Build Quality and Design: Surprisingly Refined

Despite its size and budget label, the Redmi 15 doesn’t feel cheap. Our unit in the Frosted White finish felt solid, with a marble-like texture that adds grip and charm. The metal camera frame adds polish, and the overall look could pass for a phone twice the price.

At under ₹15,000, the IP64 rating is also a welcome addition. The inclusion of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the classic Xiaomi IR blaster round out a surprisingly complete hardware package.

Battery Life: A Marathon Runner

The 7,000mAh battery is the real star here. In real-world testing, the phone easily lasted two full days with moderate usage including calls, messaging, video streaming, and some gaming. Even heavy users will likely get through a full day without hunting for a charger.

When you do plug in, the 33W charger gets the job done in just over 80 minutes. There’s also support for 18W reverse charging, which can top up your earbuds or another phone in a pinch.

Performance: Efficient, Not Exceptional

Powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3, the Redmi 15 won’t win benchmark contests. In fact, it trails behind similarly priced rivals like the Vivo T4x. But that doesn’t tell the full story.

Xiaomi has optimised the software well, and for most day-to-day use, social media, browsing, video playback, the phone rarely stutters. Gaming performance is respectable, though heavy titles like BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile do show occasional frame drops under strain. Thermal management is impressive, with the device staying cool even after extended sessions.

Cameras: Usable, But Not Exceptional

The dual rear camera system is headlined by a 50MP primary sensor. In daylight, shots come out crisp and colourful. Portraits are solid, with decent edge detection. Selfies are serviceable, especially for casual use.

Low-light photography is where things begin to wobble. Images show noticeable noise, and night mode tends to overexpose rather than enhance. It’s usable, but if photography is a priority, better options exist.

Software and Longevity

The Redmi 15 runs HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15. It’s clean enough, but the bloatware situation is frustrating. Over 60 pre-installed apps can make setup tedious. Still, Xiaomi earns points for promising two OS upgrades and four years of security updates, one year more than many competitors.

HyperOS adds a few clever AI tricks, like Circle to Search and AI sky editing. They’re fun to play with, but they won’t shift your purchase decision.

Verdict: Big Battery, Big Screen, Big Value

The Redmi 15 5G doesn’t try to be everything. Instead, it doubles down on what a large chunk of users really want. A big screen and a big battery. For those who stream, scroll, and video call more than they game or shoot photos, this is an excellent deal.

It might not be sleek. It’s definitely not small. But it does a lot right for ₹13,999.