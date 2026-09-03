Redmi 17 5G launched in India: 7,900mAh battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 and 120Hz display

The new handset also includes a 50MP AI dual rear camera, 45W fast charging and Xiaomi HyperOS 3. Will go on sale from September 10, 2026, through Xiaomi’s online and retail channels.

Redmi 17 5G price and availability

The Redmi 17 5G costs Rs 23,999 for 6GB+128GB and Rs 26,999 for 8GB+128GB. The listed MRP is Rs 39,999 and Rs 41,999, respectively. The phone comes in Absolute Black, Endless Blue and Eternal Orange, with a vegan leather finish. Sales begin September 10 on mi.com, Amazon India and Xiaomi retail stores.

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7,900mAh battery and 120Hz display

The phone packs a 7,900mAh battery with 45W fast charging and wired reverse charging. Its 6.9-inch display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 825 nits HBM brightness.

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TÜV Rheinland certifications cover Low Blue Light, Flicker Free and Circadian Friendly viewing, while Gorilla Glass 7i protects the screen. The handset also gets dual stereo speakers.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 and cameras

Power comes from Qualcomm’s 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, with a clock speed of up to 2.4GHz, 5G connectivity and HyperOS 3. The 50MP AI dual rear camera offers Night, Portrait, HDR and Document modes. An 8MP front camera handles selfies and video calls and includes a soft-light ring.

The Redmi 17 5G gets an IP64 rating, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and AI face unlock. It also supports microSD expansion up to 2TB and retains a 3.5mm headphone jack.