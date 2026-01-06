Redmi Note 15 5G launched in India at Rs 22,999: Check specs and features

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has launched its new generation Note series smartphone, the Redmi Note 15 5G mobile in India. The smartphone flaunts several new features, such as a 108MP MasterPixel Edition camera, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, and more, offering impressive features at an affordable price. Therefore, if you are looking for smartphones around Rs 20,000, then check what the Redmi Note 15 has to offer.

Redmi Note 15 5G: Specs and features

The Redmi Note 15 5G features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

The Redmi Note 15 5G also features a dual camera setup that includes an 108MP MasterPixel main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it features a 20MP selfie camera. For lasting performance, the smartphone is backed by a 5520mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. It runs on HyperOS 2, based on the Android 15 model.

Redmi Note 15 5G: Price and availability

The Redmi Note 15 5G will be available in three colour options: Black, Glacier Blue, and Mist Purple. The smartphone is priced at Rs 22,999 for the 8GB +128GB variant. The 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 24,999. In addition, Redmi is also offering up to Rs 3000 bank discount on selected bank cards.

On the purchase, buyers will also get 2 months of YouTube Premium, 3 months of Spotify Premium, and 6 months of Google One for free. The sale of the smartphone starts on January 9, 2026.