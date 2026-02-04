Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G series sale starts in India: Check price in India and offers

The newly launched Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G are available for sale in India, starting February 5, 2026. The new generation models flaunt plenty of features and upgrades, such as a 200MP MasterPixel camera, 6500mAh battery, 100W fast charging, and much more. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G series follows the standard Redmi Note 15 model, which was launched last month. The series now includes three models across price ranges and features.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G series price in India and offers

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G offers two storage options: 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, which are priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs 31,999.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ comes in three storage options: 8GB + 256GB model, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB, which come at a price of Rs 37,999, Rs 39,999 and Rs 43,999, respectively.

During the purchase, buyers can avail up to Rs 3,000 off on select bank cards. Buyers can purchase these two new models from mi.com, Amazon, and offline retail stores.

Why should you buy the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G series?

Both the models, the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ comes with a similar 6.83-inch 1.5K CrystalRes AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3200nits peak brightness. The phones feature a dual camera setup that includes a 200MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. However, the Pro model features a 20MP front camera, and the Pro+ model comes with a 32MP selfie camera.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra chip, whereas the Note 15 Pro+ is equipped with Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor for performance. Both models come with massive battery sizes of 6500 for the Pro+ model and 6580 for the Pro model.