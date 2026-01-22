Redmi Note 15 Pro Series launch set for January 29 in India: Arrives with 200MP ‘MasterPixel’ camera

Redmi debuted the standard Note 15 model earlier this month, and now the brand is all set to announce the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus in India. With the launch announcement in India, the company confirms some of the exciting features, such as a 200MP MasterPixel camera, a 6500mAh battery, and a tougher build.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Series launch date in India

Redmi shared an X (formerly Twitter) post confirming the Redmi Note 15 Pro Series in India on January 29, 2026. The microsite for the phone launch is also live on the Xiaomi website, revealing several crucial features ahead of the official launch.

Based on the revealed features, the Redmi Note 15 Pro Series will feature a 200MP MasterPixel OIS camera that will support 4K video recording, HDR+ Ultra Clear engine, multi-focal portrait, and more.

We don’t just meet standards, we set them.



The #RedmiNote15ProSeries brings relentless innovation and unmatched precision.



Witness the power of #200MasterPixel. Launching on 29th January, 2026.



Now that's #SimplyBetter.

Get notified: https://t.co/2N0ovCqrd5 pic.twitter.com/krC7N7Pu5V — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) January 22, 2026

Alongside a camera upgrade, the series also brings advanced durability with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance.

For performance, the Redmi Note 15 Pro series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset fabricated on a 4nm process, and coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. In addition, the smartphones will also feature an IceLoop Cooling system for heat dissipation.

Furthermore, the microsite reveals that the series will be backed by a 6500mAh battery that will support 100W charging.

In terms of design, the Redmi Note 15 Pro series will come with a squircle camera module, and it has a leather finish on the rear panel, which gives it a premium look. Lastly, the series will feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display that will offer a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3200nits peak brightness.

Now, we will have to wait until January 29 to confirm how much the Redmi Note 15 Pro series will cost in India.