Redmi Note 17 Pro, Pro Max launched in India: 10,000mAh battery, price and key features

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Redmi Note 17 Pro, Pro Max price and sale date in India

The Redmi Note 17 Pro starts at ₹36,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 256GB version costs ₹39,999. The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max starts at ₹49,999 for 8GB + 256GB, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at ₹55,999.

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Redmi is offering an instant discount of up to ₹5,000 with SBI, Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank cards, or up to ₹5,000 cashback through HDB Financial Services.

The Note 17 Pro will go on sale from September 17, available on Amazon, Mi.com/in, and partner retail stores. The Pro Max will be available from September 23 on Amazon and official Xiaomi channels. The Pro comes in Cloud Blue, Purple Vibe and Stealth Black, while the Pro Max is offered in Matcha Green, Secret Sunrise and Stealth Black.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max specifications and features

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max comes with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 12-bit colour depth and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. The screen also supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour coverage and Wet Touch 2.0, which is designed to improve touch response when the display is wet.

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Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset and comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. For photography, it features a 50MP primary rear camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide camera, along with a 32MP front camera. The phone supports 4K video recording and packs a 10,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 27W reverse charging. It also carries IP66, IP68 and IP69K ratings for protection against dust and water.

Redmi Note 17 Pro specifications and features

The Redmi Note 17 Pro also features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 12-bit colour depth and up to 3,500 nits brightness. It supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour coverage and Wet Touch 2.0. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset and is available with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

For cameras, it gets the same 50MP primary rear camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide camera, while the front camera has a 16MP sensor. The device packs a 9,000mAh battery and supports 67W wired charging and 22.5W reverse charging. Like the Pro Max, it carries IP66, IP68 and IP69K ratings and offers the same software support.