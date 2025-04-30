Redmi Watch Move review: Big features, tiny price

The Redmi Watch Move feels like a bold statement from Xiaomi at ₹1,999: good smartwatches shouldn’t have to cost a fortune. And while it doesn’t reinvent the category, it brings enough polish, features, and style to make budget smartwatch buyers sit up and take notice.

Design & Display: Punchy and Practical

The Redmi Watch Move looks clean and modern, with a lightweight plastic body that doesn’t feel cheap on the wrist. Available in fun colours like Gold Rush and Black Drift, the antibacterial strap is skin-friendly and easily swappable thanks to its quick-release pins.

The real showstopper is the 1.85-inch AMOLED screen - bright, colourful, and crisp at 390x450 pixels. At 600 nits peak brightness, visibility even outdoors isn’t a problem. Always-On Display support adds a touch of premium charm, although it will nibble at your battery.

The functional crown on the side is a nice touch for quick scrolling and accessing shortcuts, and the IP68 rating ensures you won’t be worried about rain or workouts.

Smart Features: Not Just For Show

Powered by Xiaomi’s new HyperOS, the Watch Move packs 140+ workout modes with auto-detection for seven popular activities. Health tracking is solid for the price, with continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO₂ tracking, sleep and stress analysis, and even female health tracking.

Bluetooth calling works reliably, aided by a decent built-in speaker and mic. You get a full dial pad, call logs, and the ability to send quick replies right from your wrist, something rare even in higher-priced wearables.

There’s also music and camera control, Find My Phone, alarm, stopwatch, and over 200 watch faces to play with via the Mi Fitness app. Local touches like Hindi language support and India-themed watch faces show Xiaomi’s keen understanding of its audience.

Battery Life: Days of Freedom

Redmi claims up to 14 days of battery life on a full charge and about 5 days with the Always On Display active, which is more than respectable. A quick 10-minute top-up gives two days of juice, making it almost impossible to kill this watch unintentionally.

During my testing, with everything turned to the maximum, including AOD, the watch lasted about four days, which is way more than some other smartwatches around its price point.

Verdict: A Budget No-Brainer

The Redmi Watch Move doesn’t try to outsmart the flagship competition, it simply nails what matters: a brilliant AMOLED display, smooth Bluetooth calling, useful fitness tracking, and durable build quality. At ₹1,999, it’s easily one of the best-value smartwatches you can buy right now.

If you’re dipping your toes into smartwatches for the first time, or just want a secondary wearable for workouts without spending much, the Watch Move is a fantastic pick.