Reels top short-form engagement charts in India as 8 in 10 people discover brands on Meta

Meta’s Reels has solidified its position as India’s most popular short-form video platform, according to a new study commissioned by the company. The research, conducted by IPSOS, shows that 92% of users prefer Reels over other surveyed platforms, including TV and YouTube.

The study surveyed over 3,500 people across 33 centres in India and highlights the platform’s strong engagement among creators and its role in shaping online culture. Reels is now the most viewed short-form video format in the country, with 95% of respondents reporting daily usage. The platform is particularly popular among Gen Z users and urban audiences in the NCCS A and B segments.

“India is leading the world in video adoption, and Reels is at the centre of this shift,” said Arun Srinivas, Managing Director and Head of Meta India. “Five years since its launch, Reels is driving massive engagement, shaping culture, and delivering real business impact. We’ll continue to innovate with AI, support creators, and help businesses unlock the power of short-form video.”

Driving Cultural Trends

The study found that Reels plays a significant role in India’s digital culture. It fuels trends ranging from dance challenges and memes to beauty and fashion content. Engagement on Reels is approximately 33% higher than on other surveyed platforms, with users consuming more content related to fashion and trends (+40%), beauty and makeup (+20%), and music and movies (+16%).

A Platform for Brand Discovery

For businesses, Reels has become a key tool for brand discovery. 80% of Indian respondents said they discover new brands on Meta platforms. Reels advertisements reportedly deliver twice the top-of-mind recall and four times stronger message association compared with long-form video ads, while being 1.5 times more effective in driving brand metrics. Consumers also rated brand videos on Meta as more refreshing and enjoyable than content on other platforms.

The findings underscore Reels’ influence on content consumption, creator engagement, and brand impact, cementing its position as India’s leading short-form video platform.