Refurbished phones above ₹50,000 see 4x jump in trade-ins as festive demand rises

The shift is also visible in the models consumers are exchanging, the brands recording higher upgrade activity and the markets driving refurbished sales. Smaller cities are growing faster than the six major metros, while demand for refurbished iPhones is moving towards newer generations.

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Why premium refurbished phones are gaining traction

The growing interest in refurbished devices comes as India's new smartphone market faces pressure. Omdia reported a 26% year-on-year decline in smartphone shipments in the third quarter of 2026, while Counterpoint Research expects festive-season smartphone volumes to fall 12% year-on-year.

Refurbished phones offer a lower-cost alternative. According to Cashify, prices are around 26% lower for 'superb-grade' devices and 36% lower for 'best-value-grade' devices. Refurbished iPhones in the superb-grade category are around 25% cheaper, while refurbished Android smartphones are approximately 31% cheaper than brand-new models.

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Cashify co-founder and CMO Nakul Kumar says, "As smartphone prices keep rising, consumers continue to aspire to own premium devices. What's changing is how they access them. Recommerce is opening up more ways to make these upgrades possible. Consumers can put the value of their existing devices towards a new purchase, or choose a refurbished premium smartphone. Both options give consumers greater choice and flexibility in how they access the devices they want."

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The company's exchange data also shows a change in upgrade activity. Exchange volumes increased 25%, while the total value of exchanged devices rose 40%. The average trade-in value reached ₹15,105.

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Motorola recorded 79% growth in festive upgrade and trade-in activity, followed by Google at 74%, while Samsung recorded the highest volume. September and October account for 21% of Cashify's annual trade-ins, with October to December contributing 32%.

iPhone demand shifts as smaller cities outpace metros

The iPhone 13 remains the largest contributor to iPhone trade-ins on Cashify, accounting for 23% of all iPhones exchanged. However, activity for the model has remained flat, with trade-in growth shifting towards the iPhone 14, 15 and 16.

In refurbished sales, the iPhone 13 continues to lead by volume, but demand is declining and shifting toward the iPhone 15, 16, and 17. The latest iPhone launch has also increased the supply of previous-generation devices, including the iPhone 14, 15 and 16. Refurbished iPhones priced above ₹50,000 have recorded nearly double the units and remain the only refurbished iPhone price band performing above a normal month.

Geographically, Tier 3 and smaller markets grew 49% compared with the previous festive season, ahead of the 39% growth recorded across the six metros. Delhi and Bengaluru together account for 30% of refurbished sales, with both markets growing strongly. Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Gurugram are running 4-7% above their normal rates, while Trivandrum, Nashik and Rajkot have nearly doubled.

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The figures point to a shift in how consumers are upgrading their smartphones, with refurbished devices and trade-in offers providing alternatives to buying new premium models at full price.