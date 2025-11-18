Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
technology
news
Reliance commits to 1-gigawatt AI data centre in Andhra Pradesh

Reliance commits to 1-gigawatt AI data centre in Andhra Pradesh

CM Chandrababu Naidu states Reliance to open 1-gigawatt AI data centre in Andhra Pradesh

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 18, 2025 12:50 AM IST
Reliance commits to 1-gigawatt AI data centre in Andhra Pradesh Reliance Jio and Google are set to provide customers with access to Gemini Pro AI model, 2TB of cloud storage, and added functionalities as part of Jio's 5G offerings, starting at Rs 51 per month.

Reliance Industries is pushing aggressively into India’s digital infrastructure, confirming plans for a 1-gigawatt (GW) AI data centre in Andhra Pradesh. This massive project responds directly to the increasing, power-intensive demands of artificial intelligence technologies globally. AI systems require enormous computing power and data centres must be built to link thousands of processors in clusters to handle the intense workload. 

Advertisement

The scale of the 1GW facility signals a serious intent to house the next generation of AI services within the country.

The new centre will act as a twin operation to Reliance's existing gigawatt-scale AI facility located in Jamnagar, Gujarat. According to Naidu, these two sites together are expected to form one of Asia's most robust AI infrastructure networks, providing a powerful digital backbone for the region.

Financial details of the investment have not been officially disclosed by the CM. However, the project places Reliance firmly in competition with global tech firms already expanding their footprint.

Google, Microsoft, and Amazon have all committed billions to establishing large-scale data centres in India, recognising its critical role as a major growth market.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Nov 18, 2025 12:50 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today