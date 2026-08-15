Reliance Digital D.I.S.C.O. sale: Get discounts on smartphones, TVs, laptops and more

The sale is running across Reliance Digital stores, RelianceDigital.in and MyJio Stores. You can get enhanced exchange values on old products, exchange bonuses of up to ₹15,000 on select electronics and discounts of up to ₹30,000 through bank cards, paper finance and UPI.

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There is also a flat 50% discount on the second product on select purchases, along with a complimentary one-year extended warranty during the sale.

Smartphone offers

If you are looking for a new phone, options start at ₹10,999 for 4G smartphones and ₹13,999 for 5G models. Premium smartphones, including iPhones and foldables, are also available for customers with higher budgets.

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You can get up to 30 months of No Cost EMI and exchange bonuses of up to ₹10,000 on select smartphones. Accessories such as earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, wearables and mobile accessories are also eligible for up to 10% off on UPI payments.

Offers on TVs and home appliances

For your home, 65-inch 4K UHD Google TVs start at ₹39,990. Side-by-side refrigerators also start at ₹39,990 and come with freebies worth up to ₹12,000 and exchange benefits of up to ₹15,000.

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If you are looking for a washer-dryer, prices start at ₹55,990, with freebies worth up to ₹18,000.

Laptop deals

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Laptop buyers can find models starting at ₹39,999, along with exchange benefits of up to ₹5,000. The offer also includes a free 1+2-year extended warranty on eligible laptops.

The D.I.S.C.O. sale runs until August 16, giving you a limited window to use the available exchange, bank and payment offers across Reliance Digital's online and offline stores.

Where to shop

The D.I.S.C.O. sale is available at Reliance Digital stores, RelianceDigital.in and MyJio Stores. You can choose between online and in-store purchases depending on the product and offer you want to use.

Reliance Digital operates across 800+ cities, with more than 620 large-format stores and 900+ MyJio Stores. The retailer also provides after-sales support through Reliance resQ, its electronics service arm.

Do check the applicable terms and conditions before completing your purchase, as offers vary by product and payment method.