Reliance is going to be a deep-tech and advanced manufacturing company: Mukesh Ambani

In an exclusive conversation with Gautam Kumra of McKinsey, Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, opened up about building India’s 5G infrastructure from the ground up, how purpose drives talent in the AI era, and what it takes to lead in a fast-evolving Asia.

Reflecting on Reliance's advancements in telecom, Ambani detailed the company's ambitious journey in 5G technology. "In 2021, we launched 5G. We built everything ourselves, end to end—the core, the hardware, the software, every single piece," he said.

Although Reliance worked with global giants like Ericsson and Nokia for some parts, Ambani emphasised that 80% of the technology was developed in-house, marking a significant achievement. "I also wanted to make sure that our people were not too full of themselves. I said to them, 'You have to be better than these guys.' And we are now. That gives us unique capabilities today that we are launching in the market. As it’s our own technology, we will now be able to offer unique services."

This drive for innovation and excellence extends beyond telecom, with Ambani highlighting how this approach influences all of Reliance’s businesses. His vision of creating technology that serves the greater good of society is evident in his remarks on artificial intelligence (AI). "What people don’t realise is that when you make OpenAI or other [artificial] intelligence, the same 500 people will work on it. Today they work for you, and after tomorrow, they work for someone else. They also have a purpose, and they say, 'As long as we align with the company’s big purpose, we’ll come to work for you,'" he explained.

Ambani emphasised Reliance's focus on AI, particularly in the context of solving complex societal problems. "Within the AI field, we have created our purpose by saying, 'Our big purpose is to solve the complex problems before society and create wealth for the nation and the people.' For this, we need not go into the high-risk GPU game. Let’s do everything downstream," he said. This approach has resonated with top talent, enabling Reliance to attract some of the brightest minds in the industry.

Ambani’s message is clear: leadership is about having a clear purpose, aligning it with technology, and inspiring teams to achieve ambitious goals. "If you are clear about your goal, and you know how to use technology, then you will achieve your North Star," he concluded.

The full interview is part of McKinsey & Company’s Leading Asia series, which explores leadership strategies shaping the continent’s future.