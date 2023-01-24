Reliance Jio conducts largest roll out of True 5G in India; check list of 50 new cities that get 5G

Reliance Jio has conducted the largest rollout of its True 5G services across India. The company has rolled out 5G in 50 cities in one go. The inclusion of 50 more cities has taken the total to 184 cities where Jio True 5G is supported.

Reliance Jio claims that in most of these cities, it is the first and the only operator to launch 5G services. Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer. The company will offer Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting today.



Commenting on the occasion, Jio Spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to launch Jio True 5G services in 50 additional cities across 17 states and union territories, taking the total count to 184 cities. This is by far one of the largest rollouts of 5G services, not just in India, but anywhere in the world. We have stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation because we want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in the new year 2023. The entire nation will be able to enjoy and benefit from Jio True 5G services by December 2023.

Jio True 5G is now available in a total of 17 states. The list includes Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal for their continuous support in our quest to digitize every region.”

Here's the entire list of 50 cities that now support Jio True 5G

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) Narasaraopet (Andhra Pradesh) Ongole (Andhra Pradesh) Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh) Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) Nagaon (Assam) Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) Korba (Chhattisgarh) Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) Panaji (Goa) Ambala (Haryana) Bahadurgarh (Haryana) Hisar (Haryana) Karnal (Haryana) Panipat (Haryana) Rohtak (Haryana) Sirsa (Haryana) Sonipat (Haryana) Dhanbad (Jharkhand) Bagalkote (Karnataka) Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka) Hassan (Karnataka) Mandya (Karnataka) Tumakuru (Karnataka) Alappuzha (Kerala) Kolhapur (Maharashtra) Nanded-Waghala (Maharashtra) Sangli (Maharashtra) Balasore (Odisha) Baripada (Odisha) Bhadrak (Odisha) Jharsuguda (Odisha) Puri (Odisha) Sambalpur (Odisha) Puducherry (Puducherry) Amritsar (Punjab) Bikaner (Rajasthan) Kota (Rajasthan) Dharmapuri (Tamil Nadu) Erode (Tamil Nadu) Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) Nalgonda (Telangana) Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) Asansol (West Bengal) Durgapur (West Bengal)

