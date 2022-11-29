Reliance Jio down! Users not able to make and receive calls

Reliance Jio users are facing issues with calling and receiving calls. The carrier's users are taking to Twitter to raise complaints about the issue. So far, Reliance Jio has not issued any statement on the same.

Jio network down? Unable to make calls.#Jiodown — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 29, 2022

No volte sign since morning & so unable to make any calls. Is this how you are planning to provide 5g services when normal calls are having issues? @reliancejio @JioCare #Jiodown — Pratik Malviya (@Pratikmalviya36) November 29, 2022

Downdetector, a platform that tracks outages of online services, has also reported a spike in outages across the country. So far, there are over 600 reports of the outage. However, it may be a fraction of the number of users who are facing issues with the network. The outage map on Downdetector shows that maximum reports are coming from metro cities. The impacted cities are: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Nagpur.

While calling is down, users claim that their internet is still working fine. The Jio Care official Twitter handle is responding to the users, but they haven't acknowledged the outage as of now.

This is a developing story.