Reliance Jio launches JioPC: Turn your TV into a cloud-powered computer; subscription plans start at Rs 599

Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani unveiled JioPC on August 29, a smart new service that turns your Jio set-top box into a powerful, cloud-based personal computer. At Reliance Industries’ annual general meeting, Akash Ambani unveiled JioPC, which transforms a simple television or screen into a full-featured, AI-ready system.

Imagine this: instead of spending tens of thousands of rupees on a laptop or desktop, you simply plug a keyboard into your Jio Set-Top Box, and instantly, your television turns into a computer. The heavy lifting—processing power, storage, and updates—is all handled in Jio’s cloud servers. This means no more worrying about expensive hardware upgrades, slow systems, or outdated software. With JioPC, everything is scalable remotely—you pay only for what you use, and your virtual computer evolves with your needs.

Ambani called it a “leap forward”, noting that JioPC isn’t just about giving people access to a computer, but giving them the same AI-ready power that only a privileged few had so far. By building on its base of over 500 million telecom subscribers and leveraging its 5G investments, JioPC aims to democratize computing across India’s households, classrooms, and small businesses.

"JioPC is that revolutionary product that transforms your TV, or any other screen, into a full-featured, AI‑ready computer. You can easily get started by connecting a keyboard to your Jio Set-Top Box. Instantly, you get a virtual computer powered by Jio’s cloud with no upfront investment. You simply pay for what you use. And because JioPC lives in the cloud, it is always up-to-date, secure, and you can remotely upgrade your memory, storage, and computing power based on your growing needs,” Ambani said at RIL AGM 2025.

Features of JioPC

The device is powered by Ubuntu (Linux), a secure and efficient open-source operating system. Out of the box, it comes preloaded with LibreOffice, giving users access to tools for word processing, spreadsheets, and presentations. For those who prefer familiar platforms, Microsoft Office can also be accessed directly via the web browser.

Each JioPC subscription comes with a quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, 100GB of storage, and unlimited usage — enough to handle day-to-day tasks like web browsing, programming, designing, online classes, and running productivity apps. Since it is cloud-based, users never have to worry about viruses, outdated software, or lack of storage. Everything remains secure, always updated, and expandable with just a few clicks.

To use JioPC, all you need is a Jio Set-Top Box, a stable internet connection, and a USB or Bluetooth-enabled keyboard and mouse.

Subscription Plans and Pricing

JioPC is not sold as hardware but as a subscription service. Reliance is initially offering access through invitations, along with a free trial for early adopters. Once the trial ends, users can pick from flexible plans:

1 month plan – Unlimited usage at Rs 599

2 months plan – Unlimited usage at Rs 999

6 months + 2 months free – Unlimited usage at Rs 2,499

12 months + 3 months free – Unlimited usage at Rs 4,599

This model keeps upfront costs minimal, lowering the barrier for families, students, and professionals who otherwise cannot afford a personal computer.

How to use JioPC

Getting started with JioPC is simple. Just follow these steps:

Turn on your TV and Jio Set-Top Box – Go to the apps section and open the JioPC app.

Connect your keyboard and mouse – Plug in a USB or Bluetooth-enabled keyboard and mouse to the Set-Top Box. (JioPC’s website also recommends compatible keyboard-mouse combos.)

Set up your JioPC account – Enter your personal details to create your account, then click Continue.

Launch JioPC – Finally, select “Launch Now” to start using your virtual desktop.