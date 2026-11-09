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Reliance Jio launches ₹10,000 recharge plan with 3-year validity, unlimited 5G and more

Reliance Jio launches ₹10,000 recharge plan with 3-year validity, unlimited 5G and more

The plan can be purchased through the MyJio app, Jio’s official website, Jio retail stores and authorised third-party recharge channels.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026 4:00 PM IST
Reliance Jio launches ₹10,000 recharge plan with 3-year validity, unlimited 5G and moreThe package combines telecom connectivity with streaming, productivity and cloud-storage services in a single transaction.

Reliance Jio has launched a three-year prepaid recharge plan priced at ₹10,000, allowing customers to pay once and remain connected for 36 months. The company has positioned the offering as an “industry-first” long-term connectivity plan, with nationwide availability from November 7, 2026.

Under the ₹10,000 plan, Jio is offering unlimited local and STD voice calls across all networks, 100 SMS per day, and 2.5 GB of high-speed 4G data daily. Eligible users will also get unlimited 5G data, subject to having a 5G smartphone and being in an area covered by Jio True 5G.

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The plan has a validity of 1,095 days, or three years. Once the daily high-speed data quota is exhausted, data speeds reduce to 64 Kbps, although the company says 5G access remains unlimited for eligible subscribers.

MUST READ: Jio’s ₹15 recharge brings 24-hour unlimited 5G data: Where to buy it and what you need

Entertainment and extras

Jio has bundled several digital benefits with the recharge. These include JioHotstar mobile access and Hollywood content, JioTV, 12 months of Canva Pro Lite, and 50 GB of JioAI Cloud storage.

The company says the package combines telecom connectivity with streaming, productivity and cloud-storage services in a single transaction.

Where to recharge

The plan can be purchased through the MyJio app, Jio’s official website, Jio retail stores and authorised third-party recharge channels.

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The value proposition

At ₹10,000 for 36 months, the effective cost works out to roughly ₹278 per month, or about ₹9.1 per day. The offer compares it with Jio’s existing ₹3,599 annual plan, estimating that three consecutive annual recharges would cost ₹10,797, making the new plan about ₹797 cheaper over three years.

The move is aimed at customers who want to avoid frequent recharges and lock in connectivity at today’s price amid concerns over future tariff increases.

DON'T MISS: Airtel Prepaid users get YouTube Premium to its ₹200 prepaid OTT top-up: what you get and how to claim it

What it means for consumers

Jio’s new offering marks an unusually long validity period for a prepaid mobile plan in India. While the upfront payment is high, the bundle of calling, data, 5G access and digital subscriptions could appeal to users seeking predictable telecom expenses over the next three years.

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The plan’s actual attractiveness will depend on individual usage: heavy data users may find the daily 2.5 GB cap limiting, while users with 5G-compatible devices and Jio 5G coverage could benefit most from the unlimited 5G component.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 9, 2026 3:58 PM IST
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