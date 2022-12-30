Reliance Jio rolls out True 5G services in Madhya Pradesh; check locations

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of its True 5G services in the Indian cities of Indore and Bhopal. With this launch, Jio has become the first operator to offer 5G services in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The launch follows a commitment made by the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, at an event in Ujjain on 14 December 2022.

In addition to launching in Indore and Bhopal, Jio plans to roll out its True 5G services to other major cities in the state, including Jabalpur and Gwalior, by January 2023. The company also plans to offer its 5G services to every town and taluka in Madhya Pradesh by the end of 2023. To support the deployment of its True 5G network in Madhya Pradesh, Jio has invested INR 4,420 crore ($604m), representing 68% of the total 5G spectrum investment by the industry in the state.

Benefits of Reliance Jio True 5G

Jio users in Indore and Bhopal will be invited to participate in the Jio Welcome Offer, which includes unlimited data at speeds of up to 1 Gbps+ at no additional cost.

Jio True 5G has is the only carrier in the country to offer a broad mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands. Jio also uses a carrier aggregation technology that it claims combines these frequencies into a single "data highway." The company's True 5G network is also standalone, meaning it has no dependency on 4G, and is capable of delivering low latency connectivity, machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, edge computing, and network slicing.

Commenting on the launch, a Jio spokesperson said, "We are proud to rollout 5G in Indore and Bhopal ahead of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and the Global Investor Summit in January 2023. Jio True 5G is the only 5G service to be available in these cities and we honored our commitment to the Hon'ble CM regarding the launch of True 5G services in the state."

