Reliance Jio ₹349 plan launched with unlimited data, OTT subscriptions and cashback

Reliance Jio has crossed the 500 million subscriber milestone and is celebrating its ninth anniversary with a range of special offers for both mobile and home users. The telecom operator, which has become the world’s largest mobile data network, announced Anniversary Celebration Plans featuring free data, discounted packages, and year-long rewards.

Free data during anniversary weekend

Between 5 and 7 September, all Jio customers will enjoy unlimited data. Users with 5G smartphones will get unlimited 5G access regardless of their active plan, while 4G users can unlock unlimited data with a fair usage cap by purchasing a ₹39 add-on.

₹349 Celebration Plan

From 5 September to 5 October, Jio is offering a ₹349 Celebration Plan for prepaid and postpaid customers. The plan includes unlimited 5G data, 2GB daily data, and 2% extra digital gold via Jio Finance. Subscribers will also receive vouchers worth ₹3,000, covering:

One month of JioHotstar

One month of JioSaavn Pro with unlimited caller tunes

Three months of Zomato Gold

Six months of Netmeds First

Cashback on recharges at Reliance Digital

Fashion discounts on AJIO

Travel deals on EaseMyTrip

A two-month JioHome trial

Customers already on long-term 2GB/day plans can avail these rewards, while those on lower-value packs can add ₹100 to unlock the benefits.

Year-long anniversary reward

To extend the celebrations, Jio will reward loyal users who recharge with the ₹349 plan for 12 consecutive months with one additional month free, effectively giving them 13 months of service for the price of 12.

JioHome Celebration Plan

New JioHome subscribers can access a ₹1200 Celebration Plan, valid for two months, during the anniversary period. The plan includes over 1000 TV channels, unlimited 30 Mbps internet, access to 12+ OTT apps including JioHotstar, a Wi-Fi 6 router, and a 4K Smart Set-Top Box. Extra perks include two months of Amazon Prime Lite, 2% extra digital gold, and vouchers worth ₹3,000.

With these offers, Jio is celebrating its rapid growth over nine years while reinforcing its position as a digital ecosystem provider, spanning mobile, entertainment, and home services.