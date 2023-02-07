Reliance Jio True 5G rolling out to 10 more cities in 8 states; check availability

Reliance Jio has introduced its True 5G services in 10 more cities across 8 Indian states, making it the first and only operator to do so in these regions. The cities included in the launch are Hindupur, Madanapalle, Proddatur (Andhra Pradesh), Raigarh (Chhattisgarh), Talcher (Odisha), Patiala (Punjab), Alwar (Rajasthan), Mancherial (Telangana), Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), and Roorkee (Uttarakhand).

With the launch of Jio 5G in these new cities, Jio True 5G services are now available in a total of 236 cities across India. Jio users in these newly launched cities will be able to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds as part of the Jio Welcome Offer, at no extra cost.

Reliance Jio had conducted the largest rollout of its True 5G services across India late in January. The company had rolled out 5G in 50 cities in one go. Even in the previous round of roll outs, Reliance Jio claims that in most of these cities, it is the first and the only operator to launch 5G services. Jio users in these cities can enroll in the Jio Welcome Offer.

How to use Jio True5G

If you want a chance to use Reliance Jio True 5G network, you will have to follow a simple process. Essentially, you will have to request for an invite to try out 5G. However, you should know whether your smartphone supports 5G and if it has received the necessary update to enable it. Most of the OEMs have rolled out an OTA to support Jio True 5G or Airtel 5G.



You’ll need to download the My Jio application from the Google Play Store. Once downloaded, simply open the app and register your Jio number, if not done already. After that process, you will see the Jio Welcome Offer card floating on top, just click on it and apply for Jio True5G.

