Reliance Jio True 5G support rolls out for OnePlus 10 series, Nord 2T, Nord CE 2 Lite; check full list

OnePlus smartphones will gain access to Reliance Jio True 5G's Stand Alone 5G technology ecosystem in India. The support has been rolled out since December 1 for the latest OnePlus 10 Series, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 8 Series, as well as the Nord, Nord 2T, Nord 2, Nord CE, Nord CE 2, and Nord CE 2 Lite will be able to connect to Jio True 5G network. The OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9RT will also have access to Jio True 5G network.

List of OnePlus devices that support Jio True 5G

OnePlus 10 Series

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 8 Series

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus Nord CE

OnePlus Nord CE 2

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite



Jio True 5G will shortly roll out to the following OnePlus devices:

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9RT

Eligible OnePlus and Jio 5G users will be able to take advantage of cashback benefits worth Rs 10,800 during the OnePlus anniversary sale period from December 13 to December 18. The first 1000 beneficiaries will also receive complimentary Red Cable Care plan worth Rs 1,499 and Jio Saavn Pro plan worth Rs 399.Navnit Nakra, OnePlus India CEO and Head of India region, said, "We are delighted to be partnering with Jio team to bring in 5G technology to our community in India. With 5G technology, users will enjoy a truly seamless, speedy internet experience, while achieving a lot more from their daily use of smartphones than they could possibly imagine."

Sunil Dutt, President of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, added, "We are delighted to have OnePlus as a strategic partner to Jio, that has worked with us, to enable a sturdy 5G device ecosystem in India. The real power of a 5G smartphone can only be unleashed by a True 5G network like Jio, that is built as a Standalone 5G network, the most advanced network of its kind. Jio True 5G will enable hundreds of new and powerful experiences that can be experienced on a leading device like OnePlus. All Jio users using OnePlus devices will be able to access truly unlimited 5G internet under the Jio Welcome Offer in areas where Jio True 5G has or is being rolled out rapidly."