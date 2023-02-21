Reliance Jio True5G launched in 20 Indian cities across 11 states: Check list

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of its True 5G services in 20 more cities in India. Now Jio5G is available in 277 Indian cities. Jio claims that in many of these cities, it is the first and only carrier to launch 5G services.

The list of new cities eligible to access Jio True5G are:

Assam

Bongaigaon

North Lakhimpur

Sivasagar

Tinsukia

Uttar Pradesh

Faizabad

Firozabad

Muzaffarnagar

Jharkhand

Bokaro Steel City

Deoghar

Hazaribag

Maharashtra

Chandrapur

Ichalkaranji

Bihar

Bhagalpur

Katihar

Mormugao (Goa),

Diu (Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu),

Gandhidham (Gujarat)



Raichur (Karnataka)

Satna (Madhya Pradesh)



Thoubal (Manipur)



" target="_blank">Reliance Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps speeds. The users won't be charged additional money to access the 5G speeds.

Commenting on the occasion, Jio Spokesperson said, “We are proud to rollout Jio True 5G services in these 20 cities across 11 states/UTs. With this launch, Jio users across 277 cities can enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G in the new year 2023. These newly launched True 5G cities are important tourism and commerce destinations as well as key education hubs of our country. With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs.

The spokesperson further added, "We are grateful to the State Governments and Administrators of Assam, Bihar, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh for their continuous support in our quest to digitize the region.”