Reliance Jio Unlimited Offer extended till 25 May, users get Hotstar, JioFiber benefits

Reliance Jio has extended its Jio Unlimited offer once again till 25 May, 2025. The offer was originally announced until 31 March, but was later extended to 15 April, then again till 30 April. The latest extension brings it to 25 May, which coincides with the IPL final.

The Jio Unlimited offer was originally introduced to give users complimentary Jio Hotstar Mobile access and get more people to stream IPL in the country. Users who recharged with the Jio Unlimited packs also got access to the combined libraries of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

The unlimited offer plans are for eligible prepaid and postpaid mobile users who recharge with plans that cost ₹299 or more. These plans will also give users a daily minimum quota of 1.5GB of mobile data.

That's not all, as Jio is also giving the Home WiFi offer under the same Jio Unlimited offer, with 50 days of free JioFiber or Jio AirFiber connection under the plan. Once these 50 days are over, users will then be migrated to the ₹599 postpaid plan.

Jio has mentioned that JioBharat, JioPhone, and voice-only value plans are not part of the Jio Unlimited offers.