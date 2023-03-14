Reliance Jio unveils postpaid family plans ‘Jio Plus’ for Rs 399 and Rs 699: Check benefits, perks and more

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator on Tuesday unveiled new Postpaid family plans– Jio Plus for Rs 399 and Rs 699. The Rs 399 plan offers three additional connections meant for family or friends.

The Rs 399 postpaid plan comes with 75GB of data with an additional 3 add-on connections at Rs 99 per SIM. The total monthly charge for a family of 4 is only Rs 696. Besides that, users can share data with their entire family as there is no daily data limit.

The OTT (over-the-top) subscriptions offered to the consumers with this plan are Amazon Prime, Netflix, JioTV and JioCinema.

Additional benefits of the postpaid plan includes mobile number of your choice, in-flight connectivity while travelling abroad and a single international plan for 129 countries. Besides that, there won’t be any security deposit required for JioFiber users, corporate employees, existing mobile postpaid users of other operators and credit card users of Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and SBI.

Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “The idea behind launching Jio Plus is to offer exciting new benefits and experiences to discerning postpaid users. Jio has further strengthened its network experience by expanding True 5G to 331 cities. After having serviced over 430 million customers, that includes millions of satisfied postpaid users, there cannot be a more opportune time to welcome millions of new postpaid customers.”

Meanwhile, the Rs 699 plan offers 100GB of data with an additional 3 add-on connections at Rs 99 per SIM. The plan gives 5GB of data for every add on family members.

In order to get the new postpaid plans, one needs to follow the steps mentioned below:

1. Give a missed call on 70000 70000, and start your Jio Plus journey on WhatsApp

2. Select the relevant option to get Security Deposit waiver

3. Book free home delivery of your postpaid SIM

4. During home delivery, do not forget to get 3 more FAMILY SIMs for your family

members

5. Pay applicable processing fee @99/SIM during activation

6. Once the master family SIM is activated, link the 3 family members to your account

using MyJio app, to start sharing benefits absolutely free



Reliance Jio said that JioPlus will be available from March 22 in all Jio stores via home delivery option.

Existing Jio Prepaid users can upgrade to Postpaid free trial without changing SIM. Check step-by step process:

A. Open MyJio App and select ‘prepaid to postpaid’ option

B. Complete the OTP verification & choose the free-trial plan

C. Make payments towards security deposit, in case prompted

Reliance Jio recently announced the launch of its True 5G services in 20 more cities in India. Now Jio5G is available in 277 Indian cities. Jio claims that in many of these cities, it is the first and only carrier to launch 5G services.

