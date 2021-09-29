Reliance Retail launches 20% cashback on Jio recharge plans; here's how to avail offer

Reliance Retail has announced a 20 per cent cashback offer on Jio’s prepaid recharge plans. Users can redeem this cashback beginning from October 2 at Reliance Retail stores like Reliance Digital and e-marketplaces like AJIO.

This offer is available across three recharge plans – Rs 249, Rs 555 and Rs 599 and will be applicable from October 2. Customers can only avail this offer via the official Jio website or the Jio app. This offer cannot be availed on recharges done via e-wallets like Paytm and PhonePe.

The Rs 249 plan has a validity of 28 days and offers total 56 GB data, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. The Rs 555 plan, on the other hand, is valid for 84 days and has total 126 GB data coupled with 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. The Rs 599 plan has a total validity of 84 days and offers total 168 GB data coupled with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

In order to avail the 20 per cent cashback, users can visit the official Jio website and select the prepaid option. After this, click on the popular plans option and choose any of the three plans under the 20 per cent cashback option and hit the buy option. This 20 per cent cashback will then be credited to your Jio account soon after the recharge is done.

How to avail the cashback to Reliance Jio customers



Step 1: Visit the Jio website

Step 2: Click on the ‘Popular Plans’ option

Step 3: Choose any of the three plans under the ’20 per cent cashback’ option

Step 4: Click on ‘Buy’ option

Step 5: 20 per cent cashback will be credited to your Jio account

