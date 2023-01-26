Republic Day Sale 2023: Check out best deals on iPhones, laptops, accessories and more

India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day today. Brands and online retailers are also joining in on the fervour with discounts on iPhones, Android smartphones, laptops, accessories and more. Read on for some of the best deals you can avail of on Republic Day 2023.

E-commerce giant Flipkart is offering a good discount of Rs 13,000 on the latest Apple iPhone 14 with 128 GB storage, which means you can get the Rs 79,900 phone for just Rs 66,999. The iPhone 14 (256 GB variant) is available on Flipkart at an offer price of Rs 76,999 and the 512 GB variant of the iPhone 14 is available for Rs 96,999 only.

Now if you have the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, the deals can be sweetened even more with a 5 per cent cashback offer on any products on the website over and above the discounts mentioned on a specific product page.

An EMI on iPhone 14 on Flipkart can be as low as Rs 6,079 per month.

Now coming to your current smartphone, you can get it exchanged too via Flipkart and further avail a discount of up to Rs 21,400 on an iPhone 14 purchase and many other smartphones.

Besides Flipkart, Vijay Sales have also announced a Republic Day sale with discounts of up to 65 per cent on your favourite tech gadgets.

There are some great iPhone deals but interestingly Vijay Sales is also selling some demo units for the iPhone 13 series. The open-box iPhone 13 is available at Rs 46,700, the open-box iPhone 13 Pro for Rs 88,000, and the open-box iPhone 13 Pro Max is starting at Rs 95,500.

In terms of Android smartphones, there are deals on the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and many other brands like Xiaomi, Redmi, Vivo etc at Vijay Sales.

Xiaomi 12 Pro - Rs 55,999

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G - Rs 62,999

OnePlus 10 Pro - Rs 61,999

Laptops are also on sale at Vijay Sales with the gaming-centric Asus TUF Dash F15 starting at Rs 75,990. Other gaming laptops available on offer include the Acer Nitro 5, Dell G15, Dell Alienware X14, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Asus ROG Flow Z13, Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, and more.

Some more top discounted items include:

Samsung A23 - Rs 18,499

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Wi-Fi Tablet - Rs 9,999

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 Smart Watch - Rs 1,999

LG Solo Microwave - Rs 5,990

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 - Rs 5,999

