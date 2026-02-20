Retain control over data with Deloitte indigenous AI platform

Amongst concerns over data security in AI adoption, Deloitte, on Friday, launched GenW.AI, an indigenous, next-generation low-code platform designed to help enterprises rapidly prototype and deploy applications and AI agents at scale.

Launched at the India AI Impact Summit, Romal Shetty, Chief Executive Officer of Deloitte South Asia, said that there is discomfort among enterprises regarding data security and how to protect it.

“AI can't be fiefdoms of a few countries. It is about how we conceptualise it and has to be affordable. We can do it at 1/10th the cost of anything done at world,” said Shetty at the launch event.

GenW .AI™️ has officially been unveiled at the “India AI Impact Summit 2026,” marking a significant milestone in Deloitte’s AI innovation journey.



The launch was led by Romal Shetty, CEO, Deloitte South Asia, alongside Nitin Kini, COO, and Jagdish Bhandarkar, CDO, who introduced… pic.twitter.com/dmHD0qzjXN — Deloitte India (@DeloitteIndia) February 20, 2026

GenW.AI is designed to mirror how enterprises function. Whether it is an IT managed services environment handling ticket workflows or an HR team screening CVs and tracking fulfilment ratios, the platform aims to combine automation and intelligence at scale. Its low-code framework is intended to accelerate development cycles, reduce dependence on large coding teams and enable faster deployment of use-case-specific solutions.

Available both on-premises and on the cloud, GenW.AI allows enterprises to retain full control over their intellectual property and data—addressing one of the biggest barriers to AI adoption.

Deloitte has already piloted GenW.AI internally, training nearly 30,000 employees over six months. Client engagements are also underway, including hackathons with a large bank that generated more than 160 use cases.