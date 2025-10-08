Revolutionising travel planning: AI is now bringing tailored experiences to your fingertips; Here's how

You can now enjoy a more personalised and seamless travel planning experience, as a new partnership leverages advanced AI to curate tailored itineraries and recommendations for every traveller. In a move set to revolutionise the travel experience, MakeMyTrip has partnered with Google Cloud to enhance its Myra platform. Advertisement This collaboration will bring advanced AI technology to the forefront, enabling personalized travel planning and booking that goes beyond traditional services. With this new development, the platform will offer travellers bespoke itineraries, transforming the way they discover destinations and plan their journeys.

Harnessing the power of Google Cloud’s AI capabilities, Myra will now provide travellers with tailor-made itineraries that go beyond the traditional, relying on reviews, maps, and contextual insights to refine suggestions with unmatched accuracy and efficiency.

Karan Bajwa, President, Asia Pacific at Google Cloud, highlighted the growing demand for more personalised travel experiences, saying, “MakeMyTrip’s strategy to place AI at the core of its platform is the future of the industry. By combining AI and deep traveller insights, we’re enabling Myra to deliver a level of personalisation that meets the rising expectations of customers in today’s fast-moving travel space.”

Advertisement

New AI-powered features include:

Intuitive destination discovery: Myra will suggest destinations based on personal preferences like adventure, wellness, or spirituality. By integrating Google’s Nearby Search, Maps, Places API, and more, it will also provide travellers with insights such as popular activities, local cuisine, weather conditions, and even the best transport options, creating a fully immersive experience.

Personalized itineraries: By combining MakeMyTrip’s custom AI models with Google’s powerful family of models (including Gemini and Gemma), Myra will allow travellers to plan their entire trip within their specific constraints, such as budget and time. The result? Tailored, efficient travel experiences that are truly unique to each user.

Multimodal trip planning: The partnership will introduce hybrid communication methods—text, voice, images, and video—making trip planning a more interactive and engaging process. Myra’s use of voice support, including in vernacular languages, and the integration of AI-driven visual representations, will help bring a trip to life, ensuring accuracy through Google Maps’ rich place data. Advertisement

Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, said, “Our goal has always been to make travel planning as simple and personalised as possible. By combining our expertise with Google Cloud’s AI, we can remove complexity and create unique, stress-free journeys for our users, regardless of destination or budget.”