RIL AGM 2025: Reliance, Meta form Rs 855 crore JV to deliver Enterprise AI solutions

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday announced a new joint venture (JV) with Meta to build and scale enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for businesses in India and select international markets.

Under the agreement, the two companies will jointly commit an initial investment of about ₹855 crore (US$100 million) to capitalize the venture, with Reliance holding a 70 percent stake and Meta 30 percent. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The JV will be powered by Meta’s advanced open-source Llama models and will focus on delivering enterprise-grade AI solutions at scale. It will offer two primary services:

Enterprise AI Platform-as-a-Service: A secure, full-stack environment enabling organizations to customize, deploy, and govern generative AI models for use cases across sales, marketing, IT development and operations, customer service, finance, and other enterprise workflows.

Pre-configured AI Solutions: A suite of ready-to-use applications tailored for both cross-functional and industry-specific needs.

By combining Meta’s AI expertise with Reliance’s extensive digital infrastructure, the partnership aims to democratize access to enterprise-grade AI for Indian businesses, including small and medium enterprises (SMBs). The companies said the JV will leverage Llama’s “enterprise grade” readiness—proven in multiple production environments—and deliver solutions at a lower total cost of ownership compared to traditional models.

Advertisement

The JV will also provide deployment flexibility, supporting cloud, on-premises, and hybrid infrastructure options, enabling businesses to manage infrastructure costs more effectively while scaling high-performance AI models.

Announcing the venture, RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said the collaboration marks a significant milestone in making AI accessible for Indian enterprises.

“Partnering with Meta brings our vision of providing AI to every Indian and enterprise to life—by combining Meta’s most widely adopted open-source Llama models with our deep expertise across multiple industries. We will democratize enterprise-grade AI for every Indian organization—from ambitious SMBs to blue-chip corporates, enabling them to innovate faster, operate more efficiently, and compete confidently on the global stage,” Ambani said.

He added that Reliance itself would serve as a large-scale real-world environment for deploying and refining the joint venture’s offerings, ensuring rapid iteration and continuous improvement.

Advertisement

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the tie-up would expand Meta’s AI footprint in the enterprise space.

“We’re excited to deepen our partnership with Reliance to bring the power of open-source AI to Indian developers and enterprises. Through this joint venture, we’re putting Meta’s Llama models into real-world use, and I’m looking forward to Meta expanding its footprint in the enterprise space as we unlock new possibilities together,” Zuckerberg said.