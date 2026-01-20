Rockstar North quells GTA VI delay fears after explosion at Edinburgh studio

An explosion at Rockstar North’s headquarters in Edinburgh briefly sent Grand Theft Auto fans into a panic on January 19, triggering speculation that the long-awaited release of GTA VI could face delays.

Emergency services were called to the studio, the lead developer behind the upcoming blockbuster title, after a reported incident in the building’s boiler room, according to The Herald. Local fire crews responded to what was described as a localised explosion and subsequent fire in the basement utility area.

The incident quickly sparked online speculation, with “GTA 6 Delayed” trending on X (formerly Twitter) within minutes of the news breaking.

Rockstar Games, however, sought to calm nerves, confirming that the studio remains fully operational and that development has not been disrupted.

“Many thanks to those that reached out with concern, and also to the police and fire crews who were on scene quickly to assess the situation,” a Rockstar North spokesperson said. “The studio is open and operational. No staff were injured and our data infrastructure was not affected.”

The company said the damage was contained to utility areas of the building and did not impact development floors or production systems.

The episode reverberated across global gaming markets, including India, one of Rockstar’s fastest-growing consumer bases and home to a major secondary development hub in Bengaluru. Rockstar India plays a key role in asset creation and quality assurance for the franchise, particularly during late-stage production.

With GTA VI expected to be the biggest entertainment launch in history, even minor disruption risks triggering volatility across the gaming ecosystem, from content creators and retailers to console manufacturers preparing for record hardware demand.

For now, Rockstar says development remains on schedule.