Royal Enfield Classic 650 launched in India: Price, variants, features, and more

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is launched at a starting price of ₹3.37 lakh (ex-showroom). It's available in 3 different trims.

Royal Enfield has officially launched the much-anticipated Classic 650 in India at a starting price of ₹3.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). The motorcycle is now available for bookings, with deliveries set to commence soon.

Variants and Pricing

The Classic 650 is offered in three trims: Hotrod, Classic, and Chrome. Each trim is available in distinct colour options:

  • Hotrod Variant: ₹3.37 lakh – Available in Bruntingthorpe Blue and Vallam Red
  • Classic Variant: ₹3.41 lakh – Exclusive Teal colour
  • Chrome Variant: ₹3.50 lakh – Features the striking Black Chrome finish

Notably, the Classic 650 undercuts the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, on which it is based, making it a more accessible twin-cylinder offering from the brand.

Design and Styling

The Classic 650 takes heavy inspiration from its smaller sibling, the Classic 350, which has been a best-seller for Royal Enfield. The motorcycle features the brand’s signature design cues, including:

  1. Teardrop-shaped fuel tank
  2. Tiger-eye style headlamp
  3. Curved fenders
  4. Wire-spoke wheels with tube-type tyres
  5. Twin exhaust pipes resembling classic pea shooters

These elements contribute to its retro charm while ensuring it stands out on the road.

Engine and Performance

At the heart of the Classic 650 is Royal Enfield’s 648cc, parallel-twin, air/oil-cooled engine, which also powers the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650, and Shotgun 650. It delivers:

  • 46.9 bhp at 7,250 rpm
  • 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm
  • 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch

Chassis and Hardware

The Classic 650 shares its mainframe, subframe, and swingarm with the Shotgun 650. It features a robust suspension setup, with 19" front and 18" rear wire-spoke wheels, and 320mm front disc and 300mm rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. With a 14.8-litre fuel tank and a kerb weight of 243kg, the Classic 650 balances practicality with performance.

Features and Technology

Despite its vintage aesthetics, the Classic 650 is equipped with modern features, including:

  • LED headlamp and tail lamp
  • Analogue-digital instrument cluster similar to the Classic 350
  • USB Type-C charging port
  • Tripper Navigation pod for turn-by-turn navigation

Published on: Mar 27, 2025, 12:40 PM IST
